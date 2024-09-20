A courageous K-9 saves the day after 3-year-old gets lost in a corn maze

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A K-9 with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department saved the day after a 3-year-old boy went missing in a corn maze at Erie Orchard on Sept. 3.

MCSO Deputy Jack Hall says his partner, K-9 Deputy Bane, found the boy in about three minutes, more than a quarter of a mile away.

Watch body cam video of the rescue below:

Body cam video: K-9 helps with corn maze rescue

"It was amazing," Hall said. "That is the fastest he has ever gone."

We are told K-9 Bane was able to track down the child with the help of what is called a “starting article.”

“The family had a swimsuit that was worn a couple of hours prior, so he sniffed it and we were off to the race," Hall said.

We asked to speak with the young boy’s family, but police told us they want to be kept anonymous.

Instead, we spoke with someone who witnessed the whole thing.

“They were in the corn maze and she said she had looked away for a minute filming and when she turned back, he was gone that quick," Erie Orchards manager Valerie Mitchell said.

She says she is thankful the child is safe.

“That dog was so happy when he came out. He knew he did what he was supposed to. He was happy as could be," Mitchell said. "And I did ask them how, when that dog went in there, knew not to attack because when I watch 'Cops' on TV, those dogs attack all the time,” Mitchell said.

Hall says it all comes down to training and commands.

“He is a bite dog," Hall said. "Is he going to bite every single time? Probably not. It’s a very rare occurrence that he needs to bite and he only knows that when I give him a command.”

Bane's bravery quickly relieved a terrified family.

