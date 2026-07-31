Bartender who saved 6-year-old boy choking at Mall of Monroe reunites with family

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Monroe bartender saved a 6-year-old boy who was choking inside the Mall of Monroe, and nearly two weeks later, the boy's tearful mother came back to thank him in person.

The incident happened Saturday, July 18, shortly after 4 p.m. Security cameras at Dirty Birdie, a sports bar with axe throwing and golf simulators, captured the moment.

Oliver Webb, 6, had just eaten a peppermint he got at a nearby store when he began struggling to breathe. His older brother, Hudson Webb, 10, noticed first.

"I looked back and I see his face turning red, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God. He's choking.' And I didn't know what to do, so I just threw him over the chair," Hudson said.

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Hudson said he learned a technique to help someone who is choking after watching a video. He began patting Oliver on the back but said it was not enough.

"I started patting him on the back, but I wasn't hard enough with the patting… and then Devon came out and saved Oliver, and I'm super thankful," Hudson said.

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Devon Forrest, the 27-year-old bartender and manager at Dirty Birdie, spotted Oliver struggling and calmly walked out to help. Forrest held Oliver over a garbage can until the peppermint became dislodged. Forrest said the owner of Dirty Birdie had paid for him to get CPR certified the month before the incident.

The boys' mother, Mandy Michael, had dropped off her two sons and several friends at the mall that day. She said she was not far away when Hudson called her.

"And he told me, 'Oliver choked and this guy from the Dirty Birdie saved him,'" Michael said.

Watch our previous coverage about the incident below:

Bartender saves choking boy at Mall of Monroe after spotting him in distress

Michael said she did not fully grasp what had happened until she saw the security video.

"And then, until I saw the video. I mean, to see it. I don't know. I don't know how it would've turned out had he not been here," Michael said.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, the boys returned to the mall with their mother to meet Forrest.

"I just want to say thank you so much," Michael said.

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Forrest said seeing Oliver safe made the reunion meaningful.

"It feels good knowing that he's safe. Obviously, that was the number one concern at the time. Seeing him now, it's awesome," Forrest said.

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Michael said she is grateful Forrest was in the right place at the right time and trained to act.

"You deserve everything. Like, this is my baby. Like, I'm a middle-aged mom and this is my baby. And if something would've happened to him, I always tell them, I'd never make it if something would happen to one of them. So, I can't thank you enough. Thank you doesn't cut it," Michael said.

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