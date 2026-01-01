Dundee woman loses $9,500 to scammer impersonating Monroe County deputy

DUNDEE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Scammers impersonating law enforcement officers are stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Dundee, prompting police to issue urgent warnings to the public.

A Dundee woman recently lost $9,500 to a scammer who claimed to be a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy and told her there was a federal warrant for her arrest for missing jury duty, according to the Dundee Police Department.

The scammer called the woman from an unregistered, anonymous number and convinced her she could avoid arrest by depositing money into a Bitcoin ATM in Carleton. Once she made the payment, the caller immediately hung up.

The Dundee Police Department says law enforcement will never demand bond money, cryptocurrency, or gift cards for the immediate payment of anything.

Tracie Simpson from Monroe experienced a similar scam a month and a half ago when her daughter got into legal trouble. Scammers posing as sheriff's deputies told her they could get her daughter out of jail and into a rehab program.

"I had to pay to get that ankle monitor on her and get her out that night," Simpson said.

The scammers had Simpson send $400 through a Green Dot bank card.

"As soon as the money hit, they disconnect," Simpson said.

David Derigiotis, cyber risk expert and President of RT Specialty Detroit, demonstrated how easily scammers can create fake arrest warrants using artificial intelligence tools.

"So many tools are available that use AI. You can create flawless-looking images. You can create documents that look to be official," Derigiotis said. "It took me seconds to create that."

To avoid becoming a victim, Derigiotis recommends being skeptical of unsolicited communications.

"You have to be incredibly skeptical of any unsolicited communication that you receive, whether it's phone, text, or email," Derigiotis said.

Dundee Police are working the case and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in hopes of recovering the woman's money. Anyone who has been scammed or suspects they were targeted should contact their local police department or sheriff's office.

