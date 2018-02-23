M-50 bridge is closed as the River Raisin continues to rise in Dundee

DUNDEE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The River Raisin continues to rise in the Village of Dundee in Monroe County. Road crews have been

keeping a close eye on the water levels and closed the M-50 bridge at 5:30 Friday night.

The concern is over the stress the water could have on the bridge itself.

"It doesn't look like a lotta current, but that would be a lot of force on the facing of the bridge. The bridge inspector will probably have to come inspect it .. to make sure there's no damage to the structure after the water recedes," says Ed Shinavarre, District Supervisor for the Monroe Co. Road Commission.

MDOT has says the bridge will reopen right after an "acceptable reduction in water levels".

These are the posted detours:

Eastbound M-50:

M-50 to southbound US-23, US-23 to Ida West Road (Exit 13), Ida West Road east Lewis Road, Lewis Road north to M-50.

Westbound M-50: