Monroe County Health Department investigating cluster of cyclosporiasis cases

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Health Department is investigating a cluster of cyclosporiasis cases that have popped up in the past week.

At this point, they are trying to identify a point of common exposure.

According to the health department,

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayatenensis, which is commonly found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces. In recent years, outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce, especially during the summer months.

Cyclospora infection is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur anywhere from 2 to 12 days after exposure and may include:



frequent watery diarrhea

loss of appetite and weight

abdominal cramps and bloating

nausea (vomiting is less common)

low-grade fever. If not treated,

In order to prevent contracting the condition, you should:



Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

You can get more information about the condition on the Centers for Disease Control website.