Monroe senior men bare nearly all for charity calendar benefiting aging center

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of Monroe-area men are proving that age is no barrier to having fun for a good cause.

The Monroe Center for Healthy Aging has unveiled its 2027 fundraiser calendar, titled "Naturally, The Other Half," featuring male volunteers who posed in playful, tasteful photographs to help raise money for the center.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW:

Monroe Senior Men Pose for Risqué Charity Calendar to Support Aging Center

The project follows last year's successful calendar featuring women from the center, which was inspired by the movie "Calendar Girls." According to center Director Sandie Pierce, the men wanted their turn after seeing the enthusiasm surrounding the original effort.

"They asked to be in the calendar," Pierce said. "So we did this calendar for them."

The calendar features local men ranging in age and background, including 91-year-old Danny Richardville, who said the experience gave participants something new and exciting to focus on.

"Nothing new happens to me," Richardville said. "So she gives us something to think about besides growing old."

Tony Geftos Six of the men featured in the 2027 Monroe Center for Healthy Aging calendar "Naturally: The Other Half."

Some participants admitted they needed time to decide whether they would take part. Others jumped at the opportunity.

For Antonio Terry, the center's cook and one of the youngest participants at age 40, the photo shoot was easy.

"I'm not camera shy or anything," Terry said.

Amy Fuller Antonio Terry, the youngest of the group at age 40, poses in the kitchen where he works.

Most of the men kept their boxer shorts on during the shoot, using props and creative photography to preserve modesty while embracing the fundraiser's lighthearted spirit.

The women featured in the previous calendar jokingly suggested the men were not quite as daring as they had been.

"I think they weren't brave enough," Pierce said.

Amy Fuller Jim Lange is Mr. June in the 2027 charity calendar benefiting the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging

The photographs were taken by Amy Fuller, whose creative approach helped participants feel comfortable throughout the process.

Organizers hope to match last year's success, when sales of 250 calendars generated about $3,000 for the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging. Proceeds help cover daily operating expenses and programs at the center.

The center is also hosting a calendar-signing event to help promote sales and celebrate the volunteers who participated.

"I’m not a chicken," Richardville joked.