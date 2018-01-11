US Coast Guard searching near Newport for snowmobiler who fell through the ice

Cloudy
HI: 45°
LO: 27°
NEWPORT, Mich. (WXYZ) - The US Coast Guard is searching for a snowmobiler who fell through the ice on Lake Erie.
The scene is in Newport, near the Fermi II power plant.
Officials say they believe one snowmobiler fell through. However, they have not located the exact location.
The condition of the snowmobiler isn't known.
A Coast Guard helicopter is over the lake searching.
