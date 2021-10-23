Van Buren Township man accused of trying to meet 14-year-old, charged with three felonies

(WXYZ) — A 25-year-old Van Buren Township man is locked up on felony charges, accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

Dennis Noles has been charged with Child Abusive Commercial Activity, Using a computer to commit a crime, and Accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He was arrested Thursday by detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (VIPER) Task Force.

He was arraigned Friday on the charges and locked up in the Monroe County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case or human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535