17 restaurants and cafes offering three-course lunch and dinner menus during Royal Oak's Restaurant Week

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Downtown Royal Oak will once again treat residents and visitors to a celebration of Royal Oak restaurants and compelling dining options during this year’s Restaurant Week, returning from June 2 - June 9, 2024.

Hosted by the Royal Oak Restaurant Association and the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority, Restaurant Week will feature local restaurants and cafes, with three-course lunch and dinner menus. Participating restaurants and cafes currently include 562 Main, Alchemi, Ale Mary’s Beer Hall, Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, D’Amato’s/Goodnight Gracie, Elephant and Co., Fifth Avenue, Iron Horse, Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery, Lockhart’s BBQ, Mesa Tacos & Tequila, Oak City Grille, Rock On Third, Royal Oak Brewery, the side bar, Tom’s Oyster Bar and Trattoria Da Luigi.

Those interested can view the complete list of participating restaurants and their menus at dineroyaloak.org.

Restaurant Week will also coincide with the return of the recurring Social District Saturdays on June 8. Social District Saturdays are a monthly series where downtown comes alive with yard games, music and other activations to enhance the use of the downtown social district.