50th Annual Waltdorf Pig Roast set for Memorial Day Weekend 2025

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — What began as a spirited idea among Michigan State alumni in 1976 has turned into one of Michigan’s most enduring traditions.

The Waltdorf Pig Roast — grassroots gathering rooted in friendship, fun, and food — will celebrate its 50th annual event this Memorial Day weekend, bringing together multiple generations of family and friends to honor a legacy that’s lasted half a century. This year’s celebration will feature commemorative hats and custom coasters bearing Walt’s image — a tribute to the man whose hospitality and humor gave the event its heart. With the green jacket on the line for the golf champion and the pig roasting to perfection, the 50th Waltdorf Pig Roast promises to be a weekend to remember.

The 50th Annual Waltdorf Pig Roast will take place Memorial Day Weekend (May 24–26, 2025) at 4866 Pickford Dr. in Troy. Highlights will include:Notable Features:

o 27-hole backyard golf tournament

o Friday pre-party with signature dishes

o Roast pig feast with decades of tradition

o Reunion of lifelong friends and families

o Commemorative memorabilia