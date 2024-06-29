7th annual Cars Under the Stars Fireworks Spectacular at M1 set for June 30th

PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ) — M1 Concourse in Pontiac, centrally located along Woodward Avenue just north of South Boulevard, is providing a clear view of its annual spectacular fireworks show from the arena, trackside or Senna Skydeck during the 7th annual Cars Under the Stars Fireworks Spectacular at M1.

The Family event will take place on Sunday, June 30, starting at 5 p.m. On-site activities include a stage with live musical entertainment, a variety of family games and displays, food trucks and craft beer. Ticket options include Club M1, with views from the Senna Skydeck on the second floor of the Events Center and a full dinner and beverages; or preferred parking spots in the arena or trackside or on-site options - all which include access to food trucks, the entertainment stage, and activities for up to four people per ticketed vehicle.

General admission for walk-ins and discounts for Pontiac residents, active or retired military and seniors aged 62 and up are also available. Space is limited and preferred parking will sell out. For ticket information, visit m1concourse.com.