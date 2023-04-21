9-year-old fights for better macaroni & cheese at Farmington Public Schools

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Call it a food fight. When a third grader tasted his school's macaroni and cheese, he experienced disgust. Killian Palmer did not just accept it. He sent a message, better macaroni and cheese is a must.

On Tuesday, April 18 - he went to the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education meeting. Killian had completed an assignment in his third-grade class, writing a persuasive essay. He carried the essay about why the schools in his district needed to take action on the macaroni and cheese front. Wearing a snazzy suit coat, he waited more than ninety minutes for public comment, took the microphone, and shared his argument.

“Let me tell you why, when you see mac and cheese on the menu you should pack a lunch,” he told the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education.

Killian explained that the macaroni and cheese at his school is often burnt to a crunchy noodle crisp.

“It didn’t taste great,” he said. “I had to use milk to wash it down.”

Other times it is cold.

“Colder than the milk,” he said.

Another issue, sometimes it lacks sufficient noodles.

“When I got my macaroni and cheese, it had more cheese than noodles so I didn’t want to eat it…and I never ate it,” he said.

“I would like to discuss this,” replied a school board member after he spoke. “Thank you for bringing it to our attention.”

Killian spoke on Tuesday. When macaroni and cheese was on the menu Thursday, he noticed a change.

“When I got my mac and cheese, it was perfect, even, it was hot,” he said.

Killian says he wants to encourage other children and let them know - their voice has power. Sometimes a better world starts with better mac and cheese.

