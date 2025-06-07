ART on the GRAND Returns to Downtown Farmington June 7-8

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — The City of Farmington Hills and the Farmington Downtown Development Authority are proud to present ART on the GRAND Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, along Grand River Avenue in historic downtown Farmington. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

ART on the GRAND is known for its friendly environment and approachable artists, spanning nearly a quarter mile on Grand River Avenue from Grove Street to Farmington Road. The event is also known for its high-quality art across varying price ranges and disciplines including ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, wearable art, glass, sculpture, printmaking and more.

Now in its 16th year, ART on the GRAND will feature more than 100 artists and is expected to welcome over 40-thousand art lovers. ART on the GRAND also features Kids Art Alley, where 45 budding artists from 5th through 12th grades will sell their art. Admission to the festival and parking are free. For more information about ART on the GRAND, including an interactive map highlighting where to find this year’s featured artists, visit www.artonthegrand.com and/or follow ART on the GRAND on Facebook [facebook.com] and Instagram [instagram.com].