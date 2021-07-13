Arts, Beats & Eats returning for 2021, will eliminate food and beverage tickets

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Arts, Beats & Eats will be back on the streets of Royal Oak this Labor Day Weekend.

Organizers announced the return of the event, which is officially named Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank on Tuesday. It was taken virtual with some drive-in events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The long wait is over. We’re eager to come together to enjoy live music, amazing art and mouthwatering cuisine. It feels good to be back and we’re looking forward to giving back to the community that has stepped up tremendously in the fight against the pandemic so we can all return to normalcy,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in a news release. “We’re coming back with a renewed spirit and enthusiasm. Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is set to bring people together and celebrate the end of summer with family, friends and a great weekend of art, culture, great food and entertainment.”

According to organizers, the festival will feature more than 200 performances on nine stages, as well as a fine arts show, and dozens of local restaurants and food trucks as it returns to full capacity this year. The full lineup will be announced August 4.

However, organizers also revealed a big change, converting all concessions purchase to direct payments for the first time. this marks the elimination of food and beverage tickets, which have been used since the inception of Arts, Beats & Eats.

“We are excited to announce that there will be a one-step process for our consumers with no more lines just to buy tickets,” said Jon Witz, festival producer in a news release. “We also see more clarity with understanding our cost of goods, less touch points and only one line to wait in instead of two. The acceptance of cash and credit clearly offers our patrons improved convenience, and frees up more time to enjoy our art and entertainment.”

While the event will be open at full capacity, show officials so say they will post signs asking unvaccinated guests to wear masks and keep social distance. Food and beverage staff will be required to wear masks while serving. There will also be additional cleaning protocols put into place, as well as additional hand sanitizing and washing stations.

The 24th annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats will be open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5; and 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.

Cash and credit card transactions will be accepted at gate entrances. Admission pricing will be announced in conjunction with the Aug. 4 entertainment line-up.