Assistant coach resigns after inappropriate communications with female student

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach at Hazel Park High School has resigned after being confronted with what are being called inappropriate communications with a female student.

We’re not getting the specifics. The Superintendent says this is a personnel matter and it is over.

“I mean I was in shock. It doesn’t seem like something that is appropriate to be going on. I didn’t suspect anything of it,” said Faith Laframboise a Junior.

In other words, no official action has gone out. The assistant coach also works school security, a hall monitor and has been gone from that job for a few days.

He was at the last varsity game last night and is now out for good.

Hazel Park has a policy against any electronic communications between adult school staff and students except if it involves school work.

“It’s to protect us all. Nothing should be going on if you’re under age it’s totally inappropriate,” Laframboise said.

We know the name of the coach who resigned but were not using it because he has not been charged with a crime.

The superintendent says the female student’s family is satisfied that the matter is over with the resignation. Police were also involved and determined this was not a crime.