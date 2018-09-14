Attendee at Renaissance Festival diagnosed with Hepatitis A, vaccination urged

(WXYZ) - The Oakland County Health Division has issued a warning after confirming that an attendee at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly was ill with Hepatitis A.

Officials confirm the attendee is the same individual who triggered a similar warning about Plymouth's Omelette and Waffle Café earlier this week.

The exposure happened September 1. Anyone working or attending the festival on either Sept. 1, 2 or 3 get a Hepatitis A vaccine by Saturday, Sept. 15, if they have not been previously vaccinated.

Anyone exposed who is unable to get vaccinated by September 15, are advised to be aware of hepatitis A symptoms such as sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). Symptoms may appear from 14-50 days after exposure but average about one month.

The Health Division is holding two special Hepatitis A vaccine clinics:

Friday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac.

Saturday, September 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac.

Oakland County’s Nurse on Call hotline, 1-800-848-5533, will be open on Friday, September 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. to answer calls from anyone concerned.