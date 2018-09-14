Attendee at Renaissance Festival diagnosed with Hepatitis A, vaccination urged

7:28 PM, Sep 13, 2018
5:54 PM, Sep 14, 2018

The Oakland County Health Division has issued a warning after confirming that an attendee at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly was ill with Hepatitis A.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - The Oakland County Health Division has issued a warning after confirming that an attendee at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly was ill with Hepatitis A.

Officials confirm the attendee is the same individual who triggered a similar warning about Plymouth's Omelette and Waffle Café earlier this week.

The exposure happened September 1. Anyone working or attending the festival on either Sept. 1, 2 or 3 get a Hepatitis A vaccine by Saturday, Sept. 15, if they have not been previously vaccinated.

Anyone exposed who is unable to get vaccinated by September 15, are advised to be aware of hepatitis A symptoms such as sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). Symptoms may appear from 14-50 days after exposure but average about one month.

The Health Division is holding two special Hepatitis A vaccine clinics:

  • Friday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac.
  • Saturday, September 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac.

Oakland County’s Nurse on Call hotline, 1-800-848-5533, will be open on Friday, September 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. to answer calls from anyone concerned.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top