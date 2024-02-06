Watch Now
Auburn Hills police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for one-month-old girl

Auburn Hills police
Posted at 7:47 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 19:49:12-05

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Auburn Hills police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a one-month-old baby girl believed to be in her mother's custody.

Eliza Prowell-Smith was last seen in the area of 2385 South Blvd., apt #210, Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326 at the Bloomfield Orchard Apartment complex.

She is described as African American with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

Ashe is believed to be with her mother Amanda Prowell-Smith who has no known vehicle. It is unknown if she left in a vehicle or on foot. Police say the 32-year-old Amanda Prowell-Smith has a documented mental status and there are concerns that her daughter may be in danger.

According to the police, Amanda has no money, no job, and no means of taking care of a child.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-4444.

