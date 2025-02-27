Beloved teacher in Novi Community Schools awarded for her dedication to educating children

NOVI (WXYZ) — Peggy Bassett had no idea what was coming Wednesday. The beloved teacher has been with Novi Community Schools for more than 30 years.

What Bassett didn't know is that she had been nominated by one of her former students for the Feldman Automotive Group's Educator of the Year.

And Wednesday, while she was surrounded by students and colleagues, it was announced that Bassett had won.

"I mean, it's great to be recognized; it really is," Bassett told 7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus.

As a gift for being the Novi Educator of the Year, Bassett received a free two-year leased vehicle from Feldman Automotive.

"It's great to be recognized, it really is," said Bassett, who is so appreciative of the financial help that comes with no car payments for a couple of years.

Marla Feldman of the Feldman Automotive Group said, "It's just they've worked so hard, and cars are expensive, and it's nice to be able to help out in that regard."

Click on the video to hear more from Bassett and the former student who nominated her in Carli Petrus's report.

