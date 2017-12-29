Berkley says goodbye to the Nip N Tuck Diner

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) - There are some people and some places, that are truly special and rare. A tiny spot in the quaint city of Berkley is one of them.

It is the kind of place, you connect with as soon as you walk through the door.

You are about to meet Becky Bone, the woman behind it all. She has been running this unique and iconic restaurant for many, many years. Now, she is saying farewell.

Watch as Becky shares her journey of The Nip N Tuck Diner - the place that has been special to her and scores more.