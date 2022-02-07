BIG OUCH! Gas prices hit $4 a gallon in Metro Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Predictions are we’ll have gas at $4 a gallon on average within months. We’ve already found it as a Pontiac gas station.

Jim Kiertzner

Customers buying gas there were not aware of the high price. It is posted on the pump but not on the big sign that can be seen by people driving by.

Jim Kiertzner

Patrick De Haan is the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. He tells 7 Action News we’ve had the biggest weekly jump in gas prices in a year and the average increase in Detroit was 10 cents a gallon.

De Haan also points out that oil is selling for $90 a barrel, the highest since 2014. And that Russia is the second-highest oil-producing nation and with a possible invasion of Ukraine, that’s also driving prices up.

Gas Buddy is a smartphone app and website in which people can report gas prices real-time and it pays to look at the lists for the best prices.

The Marathon Gas Station at North Perry and Glendale in Pontiac had the $4 a gallon post on Gas Buddy on Sunday.

We talked with a man who says he’s the manager of the gas station.

He would only identify himself as “Mike” and not give a last name. He says the $4 a gallon price was a mistake by a clerk and the price will be reduced. He says the big sign was broken last week by a snowplow driver and he’s going to get it fixed. When we checked again the price was lowered to $3.50 a gallon.

De Haan says the next few months will be a tough road with the conversion to summer gas and higher demand. He says the $4 a gallon average may hit before Memorial Day.