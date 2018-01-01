Couple celebrates Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak's first baby of 2018

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - This new year did not start out as planned for Amanda and Andreas Gonzales from Pontiac.

“You plan for that perfect birth, the perfect pregnancy, the perfect everything,” said Amanda Gonzales.

They planned to have a baby near their February 11th due date. Then late last night they were forced to make a life and death decision. Doctors told Amanda she needed to undergo an emergency C-section to try to save her baby

“My mind was ready to explode,” said Amanda.

The couple has lost pregnancies before. They were terrified as surgery began.

“When the nurse said poke your head over and I’d seen her and she screamed at me, I melted right then and there,” said Andreas.

“As soon a I heard her cry, that is when everything changed,” said Amanda.

“I thought we had plenty of time, but we didn’t. She wanted to come early,” said Andreas.

Her name is Gabriella Una Gonzales.

“Una means precious gift and that is forever what she will be,” said Amanda.

She was born at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, at 1:17 a.m and is the hospital’s first baby of 2018. For now she is in the neonatal intensive care unit getting treatment, but she appears healthy. She weighed in at 4 pounds and 2 ounces.

“She is small, very small, but she is gorgeous,” said Amanda.

“She is as long as my forearm and is the cutest little thing. Good head of hair. She definitely has my ears,” said Andreas.

For a loving couple who waited so long to become parents the early delivery of a healthy little girl is a blessing.

“I feel like I am in heaven. I can’t wait to hold her, see her, kiss her, just be with her,” said Amanda.

“I am so glad you are here now. I waited forever,” said Andreas.