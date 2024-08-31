Dearborn Department of Parks and Rec gears up for annual Labor Day weekend festivities

MILFORD, MICH (WXYZ) — The City of Dearborn Department of Parks and Recreation will host several family-friendly activities on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, as part of its annual Labor Day weekend festivities at Camp Dearborn, 1700 General Motors Rd in Milford.

All activities, including a Sunday night fireworks show at the 626-acre recreational retreat, are open to the public. The end-of-summer festivities will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at Watermelon Creek with five rubber duck races for all age groups. The duck race is open to the first 150 registrants. Registration is required. Those interested are encouraged to arrive early to register at the Canteen before 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 1, campers can visit the pool area from 1 to 3 p.m. for a Pool Bash, which includes games, pool toys, prizes, and more. At 4 p.m., patrons and campers will be able to participate in a traditional Canteen Dance with entertainment, followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at the Paddle Boat Lake.

Admission is $10 at the gate per vehicle on Saturday and $15 for the Sunday night fireworks. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the whole weekend and book a campsite by visiting Dearborn.gov/Camp [cityofdearborn.us14.list-manage.com] or by calling the camp office at 248-684-6000.