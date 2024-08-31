Watch Now
NewsRegionOakland County

Actions

Dearborn Department of Parks and Rec gears up for annual Labor Day weekend festivities

Summer Camp
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 photo, cabins awaits campers at the Camp Winnebago summer camp in Fayette, Maine. The boys camp is going ahead with plans to open with a reduction in the number of campers and other changes to comply with guidelines for helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many of the nation's 15,000-plus summer camps opting to close because of health concerns surrounding the pandemic, or because of delays in receiving rules or guidelines from licensing officials. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Summer Camp
Posted

MILFORD, MICH (WXYZ) — The City of Dearborn Department of Parks and Recreation will host several family-friendly activities on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, as part of its annual Labor Day weekend festivities at Camp Dearborn, 1700 General Motors Rd in Milford.

All activities, including a Sunday night fireworks show at the 626-acre recreational retreat, are open to the public. The end-of-summer festivities will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at Watermelon Creek with five rubber duck races for all age groups. The duck race is open to the first 150 registrants. Registration is required. Those interested are encouraged to arrive early to register at the Canteen before 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 1, campers can visit the pool area from 1 to 3 p.m. for a Pool Bash, which includes games, pool toys, prizes, and more. At 4 p.m., patrons and campers will be able to participate in a traditional Canteen Dance with entertainment, followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at the Paddle Boat Lake.

Admission is $10 at the gate per vehicle on Saturday and $15 for the Sunday night fireworks. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the whole weekend and book a campsite by visiting Dearborn.gov/Camp [cityofdearborn.us14.list-manage.com] or by calling the camp office at 248-684-6000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!