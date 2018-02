KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A video has popped up online in which a woman blames the Jehovah’s Witnesses for shunning a Keego Harbor family.

The family of four was found dead last week in a murder-suicide.

“You pulled your support from this whole family, this whole family. Do not touch me, do not touch me,” said the woman on the video.

We have not been able to contact her.

A call to the Kingdom Hall was not answered.

The woman also said on video, “You turned them away, you shunned them. Why? Because they wanted to raise their children as they saw fit.”

Police say Lauren Stuart killed her husband Daniel, her 27-year-old son Steven and her 24-year-old daughter Bethany, shooting them in the head, then turning the gun on herself.

Police sources also say she killed the family dog in a bathtub.

Police sources confirm Lauren left a long suicide note in which she expresses being ashamed, but the full story is not being made public.

Lauren worked as a model and aspiring actress. Her pictures still appear on a website with her name.

The Keego Harbor Police Chief was off for the Presidents Day holiday and was not commenting on the latest developments in the case.