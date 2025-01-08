Watch Now
Downtown Rochester extends Big, Bright Light Show to cheer on the Lions through the Super Bowl

The annual Big, Bright Light Show kicked off in downtown Rochester on Monday night with Lagniappe.
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Downtown Rochester is going to remain Big and Bright for longer this year, and it's all because of the Detroit Lions.

According to a post on the Rochester Downtown Development Authority's Facebook page, they have decided to leave the Big, Bright Light Show up and operating through Super Bowl Sunday to cheer on the Lions.

According to the post, the idea was inspired by Home Bakery's storefront window display, which features a cake version on Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand touchdown celebration.

@wxyzdetroit A bakery in Rochester created an awesome display in honor of the Detroit Lions season! #lions #detroit #detroitlions #sports #nfl #onepride ♬ original sound - WXYZ Detroit

The lights will remain on through February 9. The Big, Bright Light Show was originally scheduled to run until January 19.

