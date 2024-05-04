Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market to open for 2024 season on May 4th

ROCHESTER, MICH (WXYZ) — Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market Opening Day is Saturday, May 4th.

Celebrating its 25th season, the Farmers’ Market is a frequent stop for area residents to enjoy the vibrant colors, aromas, and flavors of southeast Michigan’s growing season. Located at the corner of E. Third and Water Street, just one block east of Main Street, the market is open every Saturday, May through October 26, from 8 am – 1 pm.

Opening Day festivities will include free Farmers’ Market Tote Bags with special offers from Downtown Rochester businesses and farmers’ market vendors for the first 500 adult customers (while supplies last). In honor of the market’s anniversary, 25 lucky tote bag receipts will also receive $25 in Market Bucks Redeemable with any farmers’ market vendor this season.

The market features locally grown or made food products including vegetables, fruits, fresh cut flowers, herbs, baked goods, gnocchi, jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup, tea blends, locally roasted coffee and various local purveyors of products including eggs, beef, and chicken. The Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market is presented by Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. For more information about the market, please visit downtownrochestermi.com or call (248) 656-0060.