Eastbound I-696 is closed after semi loses load, triggering accidents

(WXYZ) - Eastbound I-696 is a mess in Hazel Park and Ferndale after a truck lost it's load. The freeway is closed.
Michigan State Police tweeted out the following details:
I 696 EB at Campbell Hilton, semi lost their load. All lanes are blocked. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/c8sLJ9qTNj— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 30, 2018
I 696 from Evergreen to Campbell is a mess! Six car crash, debris from semi and a smaller crash. This is going to take a bit. Traffic back to Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/JUHG8zNzLd— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 30, 2018
