'Effectively slavery.' Oakland County Prosecutor announces charges in human trafficking case

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has detailed charges in a human trafficking case involving massage parlors.

McDonald was joined at a Wednesday afternoon news conference by Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott.

RAW VIDEO: Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announces human trafficking charges

McDonald says 44-year-old Zixuan Wan of Livonia has been charged with Human Trafficking Enterprise Resulting in Commercial Sexual Activity, Human Trafficking Enterprise, and Keeping a House of Prostitution.

The case involves 4 immigrant women who were required to live, virtually as prisoners, in massage parlors where they were forced to 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm, giving massages to customers. McDonald also says there are indications of sex crimes in this case.

"It's shocking to think of this kind of abuse that's taking place in our county, but the sad reality is that too many vulnerable people are, especially women, are exploited and abused by traffickers in places that are close to home," McDonald said. "While there's evidence the victims have been forced to participate in sex work, ... this case also highlights the problem of labor trafficking, which is, effectively, slavery."

Chief Piggot says the case was in October of 2024 when the department initiated new training focuses on human trafficking through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

That training led to an investigation beginning into the massage parlor at 13 Mile and Orchard Lake Road.

The investigation spread to include locations in Highland Township, Commerce Township, Westland, and Livonia, where police launched a coordinated warrant execution in all four communities, capturing the suspect and rescuing the four women.

“The successful outcome of this investigation is the result of the strong partnerships that the Farmington Hills Police Department maintains with agencies throughout Oakland County and beyond,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott in a news release. “I’m continually impressed with the men and women of the Farmington Hills Police Department who are constantly seeking out training opportunities and bringing the skills learned back to the Department. These skills directly lead to law enforcement intervention rescuing these vulnerable women from further exploitation. Because of their excellent work and our collaboration with outside agencies, a dangerous human trafficker will be held accountable.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.