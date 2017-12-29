Eminem's brother starring in new movie about the Nain Rouge

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Nain Rouge is a mystical creature that has haunted Detroit for more than 300 years.

A local movie producer has taken that legend and created a modern twist in a new film, starring Eminem's brother Nathan Mathers.

"Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge" takes the legend of a the ominous red dwarf and puts it in today's world.

"If you want authenticity, you want a movie with suspense, you want something that's going to capture your attention, this is the movie for you," said Nathan Mathers, one of the stars.

He spoke exclusively to 7 Action News Reporter Syma Chowdhry. Mathers plays a detective in the film.

"I don't have a ton of acting experience. It was something I just tried for it to come natural. I've been in a couple of things but nothing big."

Sam Logan Khaleghi is the director and producer of the film.

He explained, "The genre of the film is very much police crime thriller, mixed with a little bit of a mystery."

Khaleghi combines both his interests of law enforcement and the myth of the Nain Rouge.

"They jokingly call him the 'harbinger of doom' because the figure is said to be one that shows up prior to bad events occurring," said Khaleghi.

Many of the police officers you will see are actual cops, like Lake Orion Chief of Police Jerry Narsh.

The director and producer added, "The men and women in uniform, Lake Orion police, who have been a pivotal part of the authenticity of the film."

There are many familiar landmarks in the film.

Khaleghi said, "Locations that are really well known around Metro Detroit, both in the suburbs, as well as downtown."

The movie is expected to be released this coming spring.

Mathers said, "The heart of Detroit into it. I think it's a good film. It's well thought out."

"I think the audience is going to love it," Khaleghi added.