Families looking forward to 4th of July fireworks at Metropark after pandemic canceled 2020 show

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of the year again.

“We got cookies, and hamburgers, pasta salad, soda, and water," said Rikki Corbett.

Corbett is ready to start the family holiday cookout.

“Got the canopy, I think this will be a good spot to see the fireworks.”

He and his family can't wait to see the 4th of July fireworks show at Kensington Metropark. Last year's display was canceled due to COVID-19.

“I tried to watch fireworks on TV, but it wasn’t the same," Corbett adds.

Things are expected to look a lot different this year for many families who are stepping out. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is hosting 4 firework shows at their different parks.

“We had over 2,500 cars last night. It did really feel like pre-pandemic times. It was great," said Amy McMillian.

McMillian is the director of Huron-Clinton Metroparks. She's expecting an even bigger turnout at Kensington.

“There will be lines to get into the park," she adds.

Lines that 3-year-old Max and his father Jorge don't mind sitting in for a sense of normalcy.

“It's a sign of life. Having the fireworks celebration and Independence Day. To be able to get out of the house feels good," said Jorge Montoya.

Leaders say the park is about 5,000 acres which gives people more than enough space to social distance and enjoy the fireworks. For guests who aren't comfortable at the park or any of the beaches, McMillian says you are more than welcome to park and watch the show from your car.

For more information on the Huron-Clinton fireworks shows click here.