Farmington Hills Fire Department to host free car seat inspections on Sunday, May 4

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Fire Department (FHFD) is working to reduce risks on the road through promoting safe car seat practices for families.

Memorial Day weekend is approaching and that means the unofficial start of summertime — and road trip season — in Michigan. Nationally certified child car seat technicians from the FHFD will be available to assist community members at a free car seat inspection event on Sunday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Community members must make an appointment in advance for this important service.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 50% of all child car seats are installed or used incorrectly. Additionally, NHTSA estimates that properly installed car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by approximately 70% for infants and 50% for toddlers. It’s important to know the recommended stages to ensure each child is in the right type of car seat or booster seat for their age, height and weight, and that it is installed in the correct position.

Technicians will check for accurate installation and possible recalls of car seats. Parents or caregivers will also be given instruction on how to install and use the car seat. Inspections take approximately 45 minutes and are free to the public with no residency requirements. Inspection appointments will be held at Fire Station #3, located at 29260 Grand River Ave. The deadline to make appointments was Friday, May 2. To see if there are any available openings beyond that date, contact FDevents@FHgov.com.