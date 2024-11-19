Feds terminate Medicare funding for Pontiac General over alleged patient rights violations, layoffs announced

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to a WARN notice filed with the state of Michigan, Pontiac General Hospital will begin laying off more than 250 people in the coming weeks.

The hospital says the layoffs are being enacted because they have been excluded from receiving Medicare funds. However, they believe the loss of funding is temporary and believe it will last for less than 6 months.

The 7 Investigators have learned that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are terminating their agreement with Pontiac General Hospital. As of Sunday, they will no longer reimburse the hospital for Medicare patients.

Michigan Pontiac General Hospital 11082024 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

186 of the layoffs will occur in the first phase, which the WARN notice says is scheduled for November 29. Approximately 68 will happen in phase 2, which will occur between December 6 and December 20, depending on how quickly patient load is impacted.

However, the hospital says they do not yet know the exact number of layoffs that will happen in phase 2 as that number could change based on patient load developments. The WARN notice will be updated once that total number is determined.

2024 11 18 WARN Notice Pontiac General Hospital by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The WARN notice says the hospital does not expect that the entire facility will be affected and that they do not believe the hospital will shut down.

The exclusion from Medicare funding is the latest hit to Pontiac General. The 7 Investigators reported in February that the facility was using pre-signed blank forms to admit patients to their psych ward.

Michigan doc pre-signed blank forms that can rob you of your freedom

READ THE FULL NOTICE TO THE HOSPITAL:

230013-G7-Amended by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd