Ferndale Police Lieutenant suspended over 'Blue Badge Express' break to another cop

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - We now know what action has been taken against a Ferndale cop who is seen on dash cam video giving a break to a Roseville Police Officer David Raymer.

Raymer was driving the wrong way on Woodward Avenue back on November 9 at 12:30 in the morning.

Also in the car was the cop’s wife who is also a cop in Troy.

Dash cam video shows Raymer disoriented and discussion on the video shows them talking about getting out of a drunk driving arrest and getting a ride home.

Raymer was not given any sobriety tests, no breath tests. It is suspected he was Operating While Intoxicated, according to a statement from Ferndale Police Chief Tim Collins.

In the statement, an unnamed Lieutenant was given a one-day suspension.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says Raymer has been on Administrative Leave since the incident and his disciplinary action could be done next week.

Raymer was only charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and will be back in court in Ferndale next month.