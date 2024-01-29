Ferndale's Treat Dreams selling gift cards to make it through winter after Woodward construction hit

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fourteen years ago, Scott Moloney founded Treat Dreams off Woodward Avenue in Ferndale because he wanted to bring joy to people.

"Ice cream seemed fun," Moloney said.

With out-of-the-box flavors like Avocado Chocolate Chip, Hogwarts Brew and Mac and Cheese, they've been doing just that.

"I always say that the folks that manage and run the place are basically the Willy Wonka of ice cream," local Treat Dreams customer Jim Shaffer told us.

Partly because of this, Treat Dreams has grown to be a sweet spot in the community, which is why many may be surprised to see Moloney post on Facebook this week that they're now struggling to stay open.

In the post, he shared that the 2023 construction on Woodward Avenue impacted the store dramatically.

The construction took place for most of 2023 and just ended in December.

"I did not expect it to impact our business as much as it did," Moloney said. "But we saw every month, at least a 30% decline every month."

Moloney wrote on Facebook that if it wasn't for help from loved ones and landlords, the store may not be open today.

To try and push through until the spring — a busier season — they're starting a "Share The Love With Treat Dreams" gift card campaign.

"Basically, you buy a $50 gift card, then we’ll give you that $50 gift card. We’ll give you 10 scoop cards to hopefully hand out to your friends and neighbors, and then we’re going to donate 10 to the nonprofit charity of your choice," Moloney said.

If you spend $100 on gift cards, you get 25 scoop cards and are entered to win free ice cream for life.

Shaffer has already bought some gift cards and told us, "Scott has always done a great job at being involved in the community here with Treat Dreams, even giving back to the local school district and folks that need help."

Moloney said kind words like that have moved him to tears the last couple of days.

He said if you can't afford a gift card, even buying a single scoop in the store helps because after all, "You give a kid an ice cream cone, he’s going to smile 100% of the time."