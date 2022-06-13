Firefighters battle large fire at Troy's Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews are battling a large fire at Somerset Collection in Troy.

Troy fire officials say the fire originated in the kitchen at the Capital Grill and it is now out. Firefighters are still working to get the smoke out of the mall, which crosses over Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Parts of the mall have been evacuated. That included the Capital Grille and Macy's.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

