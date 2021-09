(WXYZ) — First Lady Jill Biden will be in metro Detroit on Friday as part of a bus tour that highlights schools that have reopened safely.

Biden will be at Oakland Community College in Royal Oak to close out the Return to School Road Trip. She will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin.

The stop will be the culmination of a five-state bus tour. Further details will be released at a later date.