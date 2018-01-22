Freeway shooting in Troy on northbound I-75 near 14 Mile is 5th in recent weeks

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Troy Police are now investigating the 5th random freeway shooing in two months in metro Detroit.

A 40-year-old man was driving in broad daylight, 11:00 am when his pickup was shot while traveling northbound on I-75 north of 14 Mile Road. He was not injured.

Over the weekend police took photos of his vehicle and the bullet is being tested and compared to 4 shootings in Detroit.

Back on December 7, shootings happened on I-96 on the west side and I-94 on the east side. One man was shot at while driving his car and he was hit in the leg.

No arrests have been made.

The Troy incident happened on January 11, but the man told a family member who is a police officer in another jurisdiction.

Police say if this happens to you, keep driving and only stop and look at the damage when you’re safe. And call 911 immediately from the road.

Sgt. Megham Lehman of the Troy Police Department said, “We can get there if there’s evidence available, if there’s a suspect that’s our greatest chance of finding them.”