Fundraising effort underway to buy ballistic vest for Oakland County K-9 officer

(WXYZ) — K-9 officers face danger just like their handlers, but they often don't have the same kind of protection.

Like K-9 Ace, a 3-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd-Malinois mix who does not have a ballistic vest to help keep I'm safe.

But Vesting Oakland County Area K-9s is working to change that.

Ace is next up on the list for a K-9 Storm ballistic vest.

They are custom fit, light weight, and provide full body protection from bullets, knives, and blunt force attacks.

If you'd like to help protect Ace, you can learn more at this link.