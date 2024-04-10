Gas leak reported near Meadow Brook Hall on Oakland University's campus

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University Police are asking the public to avoid the area around Meadow Brook Hall as they investigate reports of a gas leak.
The report was received at about 2:00 p.m. People are asked to avoid the Meadow Brook Hall area. The north entrance to parking lot P-61 is also closed due to the situation.
Further information on the situation will be released as it becomes available.
As they investigate, the OUPD is also reminding people about the following gas leak safety tips:
- Evacuate all individuals from any area where gas odor is present.
- Do not allow any ignition of flame such as from a lighter.
- Do not use any electrical devices, such as utilities, appliances or equipment, in the area of the odor.
- Don’t adjust thermostats or appliance controls.
- Don’t use elevators.
- If safe to do so, extinguish any flames in or near the source of natural gas odor.