Gas leak reported near Meadow Brook Hall on Oakland University's campus

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University Police are asking the public to avoid the area around Meadow Brook Hall as they investigate reports of a gas leak.

The report was received at about 2:00 p.m. People are asked to avoid the Meadow Brook Hall area. The north entrance to parking lot P-61 is also closed due to the situation.

Further information on the situation will be released as it becomes available.

As they investigate, the OUPD is also reminding people about the following gas leak safety tips:

