HAVEN gearing up for annual holiday gift giveaway

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — The holidays can be a challenging time for survivors of intimate partner violence. To ease some of those difficulties, HAVEN is holding its annual Gift Giveaway, where survivors and their families can shop for holiday gifts, thanks to the generous donations and countless volunteer hours.

HAVEN’s Gift Giveaway empowers survivors who have used HAVEN’s services in the past 12 months by allowing them to shop (at no cost to them) from hundreds of holiday items, such as toys, clothing, small appliances and more. Volunteers also accompany survivors, assisting them in picking out special gifts for their children and themselves. Last year, HAVEN helped make the holiday season brighter for more than 500 survivors and their families. This number continues to grow each year as survivors and their families seek support, shelter, and freedom. With the community’s help, survivors and their families will have the holiday they deserve.

Donations can be dropped off at HAVEN, 801 Vanguard in Pontiac, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

HAVEN’s Amazon Wish List is a simple way to shop and have the items shipped directly to HAVEN. You can access the list at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2L3KGKOPNBPCA?ref_=wl_share.

The top priority items are:

• Winter coats (gender neutral, especially in larger sizes up to 3X)

• Gift cards ($20-$50, Meijer, Kroger, Walmart or Target)

• Blankets and comforters (full or queen size)

• Teen items, especially for teen boys

• Kitchen appliances (microwaves, fryers, slow cookers, etc.)

• Pajamas for all ages and sizes, especially men’s sizes for teenage boys

• Winter gear, especially for teen boys, such as boots, gloves, and hats

Volunteers are needed during Gift Giveaway, December 8-13. Duties include gift wrapping, assisting with donations, setting up the room, organizing donations, helping client's shop, tear down and more. Those interested can sign up through HAVEN’s United Way volunteer portal [liveunitedsem.galaxydigital.com].