Hazel Park police searching for missing 15-year-old

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hazel Park police are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Madison Spencer disappeared from her grandparents' house either late Thursday, April 15 or early April 16. She was wearing black clothing and yellow crocs and carrying a teal backpack. She may be going by the name Madison Stonecipher.

She is approximately 5'4" and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. She currently has bright red hair. Her natural hair color is brown and she has brown eyes.

Officers say she has a nose piercing with slits in her eyebrows that may be dark and bright red. She is currently walking with a limp due to a fractured foot and dislocated toe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.