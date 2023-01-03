Hazel Park police searching for missing 24-year-old with short-term memory loss

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hazel Park police are asking for the public's help to find a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday, December 31.

Officers say Xtaviaa Weems has short-term memory loss and does not have her medication or her phone. She was last seen in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan in Sterling Heights.

Weems is 5' tall and weighs about 112 pounds. She has black hair that is currently in a long braid and dyed blue. She was wearing a blue looney toon coat, black and blue polka dot leggings, and black/orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her current location is asked to contact Hazel Park police at 248- 542-6161 X0.