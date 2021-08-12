Hazel Park's Baldwin House senior citizen community left without power by storms

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of senior citizens were left without power after the storm at the Hazel Park Baldwin House.

The aftermath of the storm in Detroit continues as a total of 120 residents at Baldwin House Senior Living in Hazel Park have been left without power since yesterday afternoon.

Some senior citizens were even taken to the hospital as the outage affected their oxygen supply.

But overall, the community and staff members at the building are trying their best to keep residents comfortable with the hope that electricity will be restored soon.

Hot meals, water, and medicines are all being provided by the management.

In fact, the owner and CEO of Baldwin House Senior Living, Rob Gillette also arrived on site with food and critical supplies to make sure everyone is safe and essential activities continue as the maintenance crew works with DTE to have the power restored as soon as possible.