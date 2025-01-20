How local schools decide whether or not to say open amid freezing temps

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For much of the beginning of this week it will be in the single digits outside, begging the question: how cold is too cold when it comes to schools staying open?

Our team met with Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Kruppe to ask. She told us that on Monday, she and other Oakland County superintendents had a conference Zoom meeting to discuss the question.

"We have some meteorologists that get on with us and really give us an idea of what the weather is going to be," said Dr. Kruppe. "Is it certain? Could it potentially move?"

Dr. Kruppe said that the superintendents discuss the pros and cons of staying open.

When asked if there is a certain threshold, degree-wise, for canceling, Kruppe said, "Well, I think anytime that you are in the negative temperatures, double digits, there is a grave concern for superintendents. Different districts in Oakland County have different concerns. So for me, I have a tremendous amount of walkers."

Walkers are a top concern, and also any students who wait at district bus stops.

"When you’re getting into those lower temperatures, it’s 20 to 30 minutes before kids can get frostbit," said Kruppe. "We never want to put them in that situation."

For that reason, Kruppe and many other superintendents have chosen to close for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kruppe said that the pros of staying open include keeping up with the school curriculum and ensuring that kids get the free breakfast and lunch that the school provides.

However, when it's this cold, she believes that it's better to be safe and cancel.

"If you have to take a chance on someone getting hurt or getting frostbit or losing safety getting to school, I think that outweighs the other side of that for kids," said Kruppe.