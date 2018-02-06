Husband expected to be charged with dousing wife with gasoline, setting her on fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A wife remains in serious condition and her husband locked up, potentially facing attempted murder charges, after allegedly dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire during an argument.

It happened Monday night at the Holly Village Mobile Home Park.

Looking at the back of the trailer you can see a melted plastic window blind and a boarded up back window where the woman jumped out while literally on fire.

She ran to a neighbor across the street who says the woman was bleeding from glass cuts and severe burns on one leg plus more,

“Her chin was burned pretty bad. Her sock was melted to her skin. She was doused with gasoline. You could smell it. We had to air out the house for 10 minutes after she left,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, also said it is not clear why this escalated,

“She said it was a long list of stuff that had been building up. It’s just shocking.”

Police Chief Michael Story says when police arrived they thought they might have a barricaded gunman. But they were able to talk the man out, there were no guns.

He did not appear to be under the influence and he cooperated giving a full statement without lawyering up.

“Everything that was done with him was on both audio and video,” the Chief told 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner.

Charges and an arraignment are expected on Wednesday.