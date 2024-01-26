Lions fans dying to show their pride dye their hair Honolulu Blue at Birmingham salon

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are dying to show their pride this week.

No really, they're dying their hair Honolulu Blue after Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did it.

Salon Director at Figo Salon in Downtown Birmingham, Emily Moriarty told us; "It went kind of viral, everyone wanted the Honolulu-Blue-Do, we had at least 50 people calling, wanting to get into appointments."

Domenic Marra was at the salon when we stopped by Friday he told us he was inspired by Amon-Ra, "I like that he shows his heart and he goes 100% on each play."

Sherry Ball was there as well and said; "I know that it’s going to bring a lot of fun to my family and my grandkids and no one knows I’m doing it, so even my husband will be surprised when he comes home from work today."

Finnick Yanniello-Derosio was mid-dye when he told us his mom thinks is crazy that he's going blue.

"We have a lot of people calling for beards too because they don’t want to touch their actual hair," said Moriarty.

She said it takes about three-to-six hours to get the roaring blue results.

For those who don't want to dye their whole head of hair, there is an option that requires less commitment.

Stylist at Figo, Kirsten Stafaniszyn owns LOX Hair Extensions.

The extension line has blue clip-in extensions which are available at check-out at Figo.

"We have Lox Extensions," said Moriarty. "We are the official salon of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders and they’re the official extension company of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders."

Stafaniszyn told us that for those who do want to go all-out, she can make the blue dye results last longer, or shorter, based on what products you use.

Whether it's for the NFC Championship game, or hopefully the Super Bowl as well, it's a pigmented way to be a part of our Detroit Lions' success.

"They’re gonna win, I’m sure," said Ball. "And I hope they go on and win the Super Bowl too. We deserve it. And they’ve earned it."