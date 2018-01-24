Metro Detroit rideshare company driven by 'higher power,' offers free rides

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A new local rideshare company is being driven by a "higher power."

A former Uber driver says his religious beliefs are the reason why he is offering low fares and sometimes NO fares for rides in Highland.

Rides by Roy is transportation with a heart. That's how Roy Banks describes it.

Banks says he wanted to doing something to help his local community. He decided to offer rides to people, charging low rates. One of his first customers couldn't believe the price.

"He was shocked at how much I charged him and he kept giving me more. Then he told all his friends about it."

Between word of mouth and social media, Rides By Roy started to get more popular.

"In nine weeks it ballooned so fast that I needed to buy a second vehicle."

He has a flat rate of $1.50 per mile. Veterans, senior citizens, or people who can't drive due to a DUI get a discount. If you need a ride to church or the grocery store, the ride is free.

"I don't feel right charging people for basic necessities of getting food. They don't have the vehicle to go get it. I've got a vehicle, I've got time."

His business is booming and spreading outside of Highland.

"South Lyon, parts of Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Fenton, Linden, Holly, Davisburg, parts of Clarkston."

Banks is a religious man and says what he is doing is important to his faith. Eventually he would like to create an app but that costs big bucks.

"Right now, my bank balance is literally zero. But that's okay. I've got gas in the car, food in the house."

And that positive attitude is what really "drives" him.