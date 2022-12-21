Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around midnight at the 168 Crab restaurant on John R.

Police arrived on the scene to learn the victim, a 36-year-old man whose name has not been released, had been taken to the hospital by a family member. The victim later died of his injuries.

Officers say they believe the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random. Police have not released a description of the suspect, saying only he is an unknown male who was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.