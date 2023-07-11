MDHHS to test Oakland County wastewater for poliovirus

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday they will begin wastewater testing for poliovirus in Oakland County.

The move is a precaution and comes as a result of MDHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying communities where there may be a risk for polio transmission. This is determined by combining information on low vaccination coverage and a history of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks.

According to MDHHS:

Since poliovirus can often be shed in stool without an individual experiencing symptoms of illness, wastewater testing can provide valuable information on risk to the public and help determine if testing should be continued or expanded. Wastewater data cannot be used to determine or identify who is infected or how many people or households are affected, but it can enhance understanding of poliovirus risk and help prioritize public health efforts to increase vaccination levels in nearby communities.



Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a debilitating and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads through person-to-person contact and can affect a person’s brain or spinal cord, causing paralysis or even death. There is no cure for polio infection, but it is preventable through safe and effective vaccination for adults and children. CDC recommends all children get vaccinated as part of the routine childhood vaccination schedules. Most adults born and raised in the U.S. were likely vaccinated as children. Unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adults who are at increased risk of exposure [lnks.gd] should complete their polio vaccination series. If you have concerns, ask your health care provider if you might need the polio vaccine.

As the county is now considered a county with circulating poliovirus, Oakland County Health Division is providing free polio vaccines for residents. No appointments are necessary to receive a polio vaccine. Individuals should bring a photo ID and insurance card, if applicable. Health Division offices are located at the following addresses:



North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac.

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Results from wastewater testing for poliovirus will be shared online as they become available. Wastewater samples dating back to March 2023 will be screened for poliovirus. Michigan will continue to test wastewater samples for poliovirus weekly. Sampling is expected to continue for up to six months and if no detections are discovered sampling may be discontinued.