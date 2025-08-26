MDOT announces M-15 ramp closures as part of I-75 resurfacing project

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of the project to resurface I-75 in northern Oakland County, MDOT says the ramps to and from southbound I-75 to M-15 will be closing next week.
The ramp closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, and last until late fall. Traffic will be directed to exit at Sashabaw Road and then take Waldon Road back to M-15.
MDOT also announced the following upcoming changes in the project zone, which runs to the Genesee County line.
- Southbound I-75 Exit 91 to M-15 and the southbound M-15 entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed until late fall.
- Southbound I-75 Exit 106 to Dixie Highway and the southbound Saginaw Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed until late fall starting Friday, Sept. 5, and are expected to reopen in late fall.
- Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from Saginaw Road to Belford Road starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and will be closed until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.
- Northbound and southbound I-75 are reduced to two lanes between Baldwin Road and Clarkston Road.
- The following exit ramps are closed until late fall:
- Southbound I-75 Exit 98 to East Holly Road.
- Southbound I-75 Exit 93 to US-24 (Dixie Highway).
- The following entrance ramps are closed until late fall:
- East Holly Road to northbound I-75.
- Northbound Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road (Grand Blanc Township) to northbound I-75.
- Grange Hall Road to southbound I-75.
- East Holly Road to southbound I-75.
- Southbound US-24 (Dixie Highway) to southbound I-75.
- Northbound US-24 (Dixie Highway) to southbound I-75.
- In 2026, crews will remove the temporary crossovers and perform the remaining miscellaneous activities.