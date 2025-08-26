Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionOakland County

Actions

MDOT announces M-15 ramp closures as part of I-75 resurfacing project

I-75 construction project coming in August
Michigan Department of Transportation
I-75 construction project coming in August
Posted

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of the project to resurface I-75 in northern Oakland County, MDOT says the ramps to and from southbound I-75 to M-15 will be closing next week.

The ramp closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, and last until late fall. Traffic will be directed to exit at Sashabaw Road and then take Waldon Road back to M-15.

MDOT also announced the following upcoming changes in the project zone, which runs to the Genesee County line.

  • Southbound I-75 Exit 91 to M-15 and the southbound M-15 entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed until late fall.
  • Southbound I-75 Exit 106 to Dixie Highway and the southbound Saginaw Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed until late fall starting Friday, Sept. 5, and are expected to reopen in late fall.
  • Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from Saginaw Road to Belford Road starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and will be closed until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.
  • Northbound and southbound I-75 are reduced to two lanes between Baldwin Road and Clarkston Road.
  • The following exit ramps are closed until late fall:
    • Southbound I-75 Exit 98 to East Holly Road.
    • Southbound I-75 Exit 93 to US-24 (Dixie Highway).
  • The following entrance ramps are closed until late fall:
    • East Holly Road to northbound I-75.
    • Northbound Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road (Grand Blanc Township) to northbound I-75.
    • Grange Hall Road to southbound I-75.
    • East Holly Road to southbound I-75.
    • Southbound US-24 (Dixie Highway) to southbound I-75.
    • Northbound US-24 (Dixie Highway) to southbound I-75.
  • In 2026, crews will remove the temporary crossovers and perform the remaining miscellaneous activities.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!