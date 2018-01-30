Metro Detroit family says contractor left them with chronic roof leak, black and white mold

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Novi family says a bad roofing repair job left them with unsafe living conditions.

Tamara Renard says her roof just won't stop leaking, causing a mold infestation.

The Novi homeowner says it all started back in the spring, after a contractor, R & L Fire and Water Restoration, was brought in to repair their roof.

The job was all set up through the graciousness of a grant- issued by the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, or OLHSA.

But despite good intentions by the community action group, the job on behalf of the contractor-- the family said-- fell short.

Shingles, the Renards said, were replaced on a portion of the roof that was never supposed to be repaired.

Buckets were left in the sunroom to catch the constant leaking from rain or snow. And even worse, the Renards said they were dealing with what they believe is white and black mold.

It's causing quite a challenge for their daughter who already suffers from some major health issues, including congenital scoliosis and asthma.

Calls out to the company in the last month, they said, have gone un-answered.

So today, Channel 7's Taking Action news team was on the case, reaching out to OLHSA, then to the contractor. Their stance is that they never repaired the part of the roof that’s causing all the problems.

The Renards say they have evidence to prove that's not true.

OLHSA responded with the following statement:

We deeply value this family and every family that we serve. Tomorrow, an inspector will visit the home to determine what further services OLHSA is able to provide. We will do everything in our power to see that this family’s home is taken care of.

The contractor has also agreed to be back at this home tomorrow, showing some progress towards resolve.

Channel 7 will continue to follow the story until a solution is determined.